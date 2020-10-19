Mark Bosnich believes harsher suspensions should be given to the likes of Jordan Pickford, whose challenge on Virgil van Dijk likely brought a premature end to the Dutchman’s season.

Liverpool have confirmed that defender Virgil van Dijk will require surgery after being clattered by Jordan Pickford during a fiery Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon.

Pickford went unpunished for the tackle, despite VAR’s consultation, and the Everton goalkeeper is set to avoid retrospective action despite calls for a ban.

Former United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has a radical theory on the kind of punishment Pickford should face.

Responding to the Pickford/Van Dijk incident, Bosnich suggested that players who seriously injure opponents should be banned for the same amount of time that the victim is out for, regardless of intent.

Bosnich told Sky Sports: “One thing that has never really come into serious consideration is that when there are challenges that are made, at the reckless level, which would be endangering an opponent’s safety.

"It is putting other players in danger…" Mark Bosnich thinks punishments should be harsher for footballers who inflict a serious injury on an opponent – possibly to be out for the same amount of time as the injured opponent pic.twitter.com/9Tu62U5LHe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2020

“I really do think that if that’s the case, the powers that be have got to look at, maybe as a deterrent, how long the player you tackle is out, whether you meant it or not, is how long you will be suspended.

“Because like I said, these types of tackles and the one later on from Richarlison, even though I thought Richarlison’s was worse than Pickford’s.

“Regardless of whether they mean it or not, it’s putting the other players at risk and in danger.

“And I think the only way, like I said, long-term to deter players from actually putting themselves in the position where they’re going to risk an opponent is to actually consider the rule.”

READ NEXT – Liverpool fans furious over Richarlison’s deleted tweet after red card

Read More About: everton, jordan pickford, Liverpool, mark bosnich, virgil van dijk