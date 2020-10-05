Mario Balotelli linked with surprise return to English football

Mario Balotelli has been linked with a return to England as the transfer deadline approaches.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Mario Balotelli could move to Watford before the window closes on Monday evening.

Balotelli still has two years left on his deal with Brescia but the side’s relegation to Serie B last season has caused the 30-year-old to look for a potential move.

Watford, who were also relegated last term, have identified Balotelli as a target and while the status of discussions remains unknown, it has been touted as a possibility by reports in Italy.

Balotelli won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2012 and also spent a season with Liverpool. While some often suggest that he failed to fulfil his potential, Balotelli remembers his time in England fondly.

“I only have good memories of the Premier League,” Balotelli told Thierry Henry earlier this year.

“The Premier League is the best. The French league is physical too, though.”

Balotelli, who signed for hometown club Brescia last year, has made many managers’ lives difficult with his antics in the past but the Italian forward insists youth played a factor in certain decisions he made.

“I always say I was crazy, but I wasn’t even crazy, I was just young,” he explained.

“I was always respectful, but when you’re 16 or 17 you want to do things that 16 or 17 year olds do – going out to clubs, you know.

“But when you are a footballer there is an expectation of you.”

