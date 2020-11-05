Marcus Rashford compared to Nani by Man United legend Paul Scholes

Watching Marcus Rashford play, Paul Scholes is reminded of former teammate Nani.

Paul Scholes believes that Marcus Rashford, as well as Mason Greenwood, could do with more orders from midfield to run in behind defenders.

Scholes was on punditry duty for BT Sport and savaged Manchester United for their defending in the 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

35-year-old Demba Ba scores against Manchester United on a one-man counter-attack… Yes, this really happened 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YCDqlFqbyj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

But Scholes also commented on the attacking ability of United and suggested that midfielder Fred needs to do more by instructing the likes of Rashford and Greenwood to run in behind before delivering a ball over the top.

Scholes revealed that Nani was the only former teammate he had to tell to run in behind and claimed that Rashford and Greenwood appear to be similar.

“Players need to know their strengths,” Scholes explained. “Marcus’ strengths are running in behind, Mason Greenwood’s strength is running in behind because of his pace.

“Now if you’ve got time on the ball you should be able to play that ball over the top to them.

“If you’re a central midfielder for Manchester United you should be able to play that ball over the top. I’m not sure if Fred is. He might be.

“I was lucky enough to play with great forwards – Robin, Van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole, all players who ran in behind and you didn’t need to tell them.

“I probably only played with one player who had to constantly tell – it was Nani.

“Nani had the strength to run in behind people but you had to keep telling him.

“It looks like Marcus is the same, looks like Mason is the same. You’re the quick players in the team.

“You want to stretch the team. OK if it’s not on, if Fred can’t make the pass then create space for your Pogbas or for your Fernandes because the back four are pinned back.

“Sometimes Fred needs to demand more.”

