Marcus Rashford admits he found it difficult to play his best football under Jose Mourinho

Marcus Rashford has given a glimpse into his experience with former Manchester United managers Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.

Rashford has revealed that he struggled to find his best form during his two and a half years playing under Mourinho, while he recalled some wise words from Van Gaal on his United debut in 2016.

Joining United legends Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney for a Between The Lines special, Rashford explained how he’s developed his style of play and what it’s like in the Old Trafford dressing room nowadays.

Rashford also opened up on the difficulties he’d had prior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking the reins and admitted that his personal approach to football didn’t exactly mesh well with that of Solskjaer’s predecessor, Mourinho.

Rashford said: “Under Jose I would say everything was a bit like ‘you play there, you play there, you play there’.

“And yeah, you can do a job, but it was difficult for me to play my best football.”

Rooney, who had front row seats for Rashford’s emergence as one of United’s most exciting forward prospects in years, admitted that he was concerned about Mourinho’s decision to play Rashford for a clash with Chelsea.

Rashford, who was much less experienced then, was utilised as a central striker and Rooney was unsure the youngster was up to the task at that point in his career.

“I remember the Chelsea game, I was on the bench. Marcus kept me out of the team!” Rooney said.

“I remember he (Mourinho) played a back six.

“And I remember thinking, ‘Jose’s put Marcus Rashford up top on his own. Unless he runs in behind, Chelsea and David Luiz, with all that experience, if he comes to feet we’re in trouble.'”

The discussion between the past and future of United’s forwards makes for fascinating viewing as Rooney revealed that he recently used Rashford as an example when speaking to his Derby County players.

Since breaking into the first-team, Rashford has developed into a more mature forward who knows how to intelligently use his movement rather than sprinting aimlessly, a trait which was snuffed out by Van Gaal on Rashford’s United debut.

Rashford revealed: “He said to me at half-time, Van Gaal, ‘you’re running too much.’

“He said ‘stay between the width of the six-yard box and you’ll score.'”

Van Gaal’s advice proved prophetic as Rashford got his goalscoring spree off to the perfect start with two goals against Midtjylland in the Europa League.

