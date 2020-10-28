Marcus Rashford comes off the bench to score outstanding hat-trick for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is a very generous and very talented young man.

Making headlines in recent weeks for the incredible work he’s done for British children, Marcus Rashford made a laughing stock of any suggestions that his community efforts would impact his performance on the pitch with a remarkable cameo display for Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Rashford came off the bench shortly after the hour mark against RB Leipzig and it wasn’t long before he made United’s 1-0 lead, courtesy of a first-half Mason Greenwood strike, much more comfortable.

Four minutes later, Rashford found his second of the game with a blistering strike into the bottom corner of the Leipzig net.

Marcus Rashford is on fire 🔥 Two goals in two minutes to seal a great win for Man Utd! Just look at that Solskjaer reaction! pic.twitter.com/sL3oOozmiD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

With five minutes remaining, Anthony Martial was felled in the Leipzig box and when many expected Bruno Fernandes to demand the ball, the Portuguese playmaker stepped away, leading some to believe that Fernandes was giving Rashford the opportunity to complete his hat-trick.

But then Rashford stepped away as he noted the fact that Martial had not yet found the net this season.

For the good of the morale of his fellow forward, Rashford allowed Martial to take the spot-kick to get off the mark and the Frenchman made no mistake from 12 yards.

Rashford wasn’t prepared to give up on his hat-trick, however, as United’s No. 10 put himself in the perfect position to hammer a shot beyond Leipzig’s goalkeeper with just over a minute left on the clock.

Marcus Rashford is on another level tonight Brought on a sub at 63 minutes, he's bagged a hat-trick as Man Utd hammer RB Leipzig 5-0! What a cameo from the man of the moment… pic.twitter.com/mj7d1pEU7U — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

Rashford left the pitch with the match ball in his hand, a hard week’s work of feeding Britain’s kids under his belt and another chapter written in the brilliant book that will be Rashford’s career.

