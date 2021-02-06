Marcos Rojo discovered his Man United career was over on social media

According to reports, Marcos Rojo found out that his Manchester United career was over via social media.

Marcos Rojo was allowed to join Boca Juniors earlier this week, although the writing had been on the wall for the defender for some time.

ESPN reports that Rojo discovered his United fate on social media, however.

Rojo, who was brought to Old Trafford by Louis van Gaal in 2014, was still waiting to find out if his United deal was going to be extended to 2022 when he read comments from current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the Argentine was available to be signed by other clubs.

ESPN also dispute United’s claim that the club received a fee from Boca Juniors for Rojo, reporting that the defender’s contract was actually terminated by mutual consent and Boca Juniors picked him up as a free agent.

Rojo hadn’t featured for United since November 2019 and spent the second half of last season on loan at boyhood club Estudiantes.

Leaving United with 122 appearances, Rojo issued a classy statement to his now-former club’s supporters ahead of his return to Argentina.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody at Manchester United who have helped me in the last 6 years,” Rojo wrote on social media.

🔴 We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future! 🇦🇷#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2021

“Since arriving in 2014 I have always felt privileged to be part of this incredible club with so much history. Thank you to all the fans who have always supported me when wearing the Manchester United jersey.

“Now begins a new chapter for me in my career but I will always have Manchester United in my heart.”

READ NEXT – Michael Owen reveals what Alex Ferguson said in most memorable Man United team talk

Read More About: Manchester United, marcos rojo