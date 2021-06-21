Uefa end investigation into Manuel Neuer’s rainbow armband

Not a waste of time from Uefa at all…

The German national team has confirmed that Uefa have brought an end to their investigation into the rainbow armband sported by Manuel Neuer at Euro 2020.

Uefa had begun a review of Neuer’s choice of a rainbow armband as German captain – a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community – and there were suggestions that Germany could be hit with a fine.

On Sunday night, Uefa decided to end their investigation after acknowledging that Neuer’s armband was “for a good cause.”

“Uefa have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain’s armband worn by Manuel Neuer,” a statement from the German national team read.

“In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a ‘good cause.'”

A spokesperson for the European governing body told The Athletic: “Uefa looked into the armband worn by the player in question and, considering that it was promoting a good cause, i.e. diversity, the team will not face disciplinary proceedings.”

Neuer wore the rainbow armband in Germany’s pair of Euro 2020 games against France and Portugal, and the Bayern Munich stopper is expected to do the same against Hungary.

Hungary has come in for considerable criticism for the country’s recently-passed legislation, by a vote of 157-1, of a ban on the portrayal of homosexuality or sex reassignment to minors.

During the first of two games in Hungary so far at Euro 2020, cameras showed a banner displaying an anti-LGBTQ+ message.

The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, is reportedly set to ask Uefa for permission to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Wednesday’s match between Germany and Hungary.

