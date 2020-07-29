Manchester United Transfer News – Four Names On Shortlist Of Defenders

On a busy day for Manchester United transfer news, the Red Devils have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist of defenders ahead of what could be a busy summer for the club.

While speculation continues over United’s pursuit of attack-minded players such as Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under no illusions about the need to shore up his defence.

And according to The Times, no fewer than four centre-halves have been identified as potential signings over the coming months.

The report states that Kalidou Koulibaly, Milan Skriniar, Jan Vertonghen and Pau Torres are all on United’s radar.

Napoli centre-back Koulibaly would likely come at the highest price and United would reportedly face stiff competition from rivals Manchester City, with manager Pep Guardiola a long-time admirer of the Senegalese defender.

Skriniar has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for many years and he won’t come cheap either, while Verthongen is available on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham at the end of the season.

Villarreal’s Torres has now also been identified as a potential partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence although the 23-year-old Spaniard has also caught the eye of Barcelona.

The Times report also suggests that Jack Grealish, one of United’s top creative targets, is concerned that current club Aston Villa may price him out of a move to Old Trafford as there seems to be quite a difference in both sides’ valuations of the England international.

Villa are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £80 million for their captain, although United are looking more in the range of £45 million.

The 2020 summer transfer window officially opened earlier this week and will remain open until deadline day which, this year, will take place on October 5.