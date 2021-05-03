Manchester United Supporters Trust’s four demands to Glazer family after Sunday’s protests

Manchester United Supporters Trust have released an open letter to Joel Glazer following Sunday’s protests.

Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool had to be called off after hundreds of United fans gathered at Old Trafford and the Lowry Hotel to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

A group of supporters made their way into Old Trafford, forcing the postponement of the match against Liverpool, as backlash against the Glazers reached boiling point.

On Monday, Manchester United Supporters Trust published a letter that was addressed to co-chairman Joel Glazer and provided Friday as the deadline for a public and written response.

MUST’s letter read: “Let’s be very clear that no-one wants what happened at Old Trafford yesterday to be a regular event.

“What happened was the culmination of 16 years in which your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline, and we have felt ever more sidelined and ignored.

“After 16 years not one member of the Glazer family has ever had so much as a conversation with us, the club’s Supporters’ Trust.

“Yesterday, that frustration reached boiling point. For the vast majority of the thousands of attendees at the protest they made their voice heard peacefully and respectfully.

‘We support the right of fans to protest lawfully and, although we did not personally witness any such acts, of course we do not condone any acts of violence.

“None of us want this to continue. We all have better things to do. So we need to find a way forward.”

Below is the list of four MUST suggestions for the Glazer family if they are to repair the relationship with supporters.

1. Willingly and openly engage and promote the government initiated fan-led review of football and use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters. 2. Immediately appoint independent directors to the board whose sole purpose is to protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders. 3. Work with the Manchester United Supporters Trust and supporters more broadly to put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and that has shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family. Should the appetite be there amongst fans then you should welcome, and offer no opposition to, the Glazer Family shareholding being reduced to a minority or indeed being bought out altogether. 4. Commit to full consultation with season ticket holders on any significant changes to the future of our club, including the competitions we play in.

