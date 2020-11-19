Manchester United reportedly monitoring Sergio Ramos situation

Manchester United are monitoring Sergio Ramos’ contract situation, with a view to signing the Real Madrid defender on a free transfer next summer according to reports in Spain.

Sergio Ramos is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to agree a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish publication Marca (via Manchester Evening News), names Manchester United as one of the clubs that will be keeping a close eye on any developments in the Ramos situation.

Ramos, Real’s captain since 2015, is reportedly eager to receive a two-year extension to his deal and would prefer to see his career out with Los Blancos.

But with United desperate for a reliable defender, Ramos certainly fits the bill and if the Spanish centre-half does not agree a new deal with Real before January 1, he will be able to begin negotiations with other clubs for a free transfer in the summer.

A switch to Old Trafford is not exactly likely as United could face stiff competition from European giants such as Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus if Ramos, who turns 35 in March, was to become available.

United have long-admired Ramos, who previously revealed that he had an offer on the table to move to the Red Devils but he turned it down in favour of continuing his career with Real, where he’s been since 2005.

“There was an offer from United,” Ramos said in an interview with COPE four years ago.

“I considered changing for a while but Real Madrid was always my priority and there were no economic reasons.”

Ramos scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid two weeks ago, a quite remarkable feat when you consider that he’s a central defender by trade.

READ NEXT – Roberto Mancini linked with replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

Read More About: Manchester United, Real Madrid, sergio ramos