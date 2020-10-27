Manchester United release statement about Paul Pogba’s response to “fake news”

Manchester United have backed Paul Pogba after the midfielder hit out at reports in the media on Monday.

A club statement released on Monday evening reads: “Manchester United has joined Paul Pogba in condemning misleading ‘fake news’ stories around the midfielder, after reports claimed Pogba would be quitting the France national team, following recent incidents in his home country.”

A club spokesperson added: “Paul supports respect for his own religion and all religions, and is against any form of violence. These stories are totally unfounded. Paul is fully committed to playing for his country.”

Pogba furiously dismissed claims in the media that he would refuse to play for France again due to remarks made by French president Emmanuel Macron last week.

The Manchester United midfielder vowed to take legal action against The Sun in a passionate post on social media.

Pogba wrote: “So The Sun did it again. Absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought.

“I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some ‘media’ sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French national team to the pot.

“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life.

“I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% fake news. In a quick shout-out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and on a very serious topic this time, shame on you!”

Read More About: Manchester United, Paul Pogba