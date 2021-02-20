Manchester United pair compare Amad Diallo to Man City star

Share and Enjoy !

Manchester United supporters have only seen glimpses of Amad Diallo since the youngster’s recent arrival from Atalanta.

Up until Thursday, fans had to rely on training ground footage or clips from his appearances with the U23s to get a feel for what Amad Diallo will bring to the table for the Red Devils.

But it’s safe to say that Diallo’s new teammates have already been impressed with the 18-year-old, whose performances for the U23 side earned him a senior debut as a substitute against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

Luke Shaw has given his opinion on Diallo and backed the young winger for a bright future based on what the English full-back has seen of Diallo already.

“He’s still so young but he’s come into training and you can tell he’s got confidence, you can tell by the way he plays,” Shaw told Sky Sports.

“His first touch is brilliant, the way he takes the ball and drives at players and he’s got great skill.

“Of course, he’s very young and he’s still got a long way to go but you can tell already that he’s going to be one for the future.

“I’m sure he’s not far away from getting a first-team appearance – he’s a wonderful talent and already a wonderful player. I’m sure the fans are looking forward to seeing him on the pitch soon.”

Shaw has agreed with Harry Maguire’s assessment of Diallo so far after the United captain likened the teenager to Riyad Mahrez.

Maguire was at Leicester with Mahrez and has been reminded of the Algerian winger after seeing Diallo in training, while Shaw claimed he too can see similarities between Diallo and Mahrez.

Shaw explained: “It was interesting because Harry said to me the other day that he reminded him of Mahrez, when he was at Leicester – really quick, skilful, agility, he can turn really quick and has got great skills.

“I would probably agree with Harry, he does remind me of Mahrez, even the way Mahrez plays now – I’ve seen the qualities that Amad obviously has and has shown in training.

“Obviously Mahrez is a wonderful player, so if he’s any good like him it will be great for United.”

Read More About: Amad Diallo, Harry Maguire, luke shaw, Manchester United, Riyad Mahrez