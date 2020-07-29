Leaked Images Of Man United’s New Home Shirt Get Mixed Response

Convincing images of Manchester United’s new home shirt have been leaked online.

Many sides closed out their 2019/20 Premier League campaigns wearing new their new kits but United have yet to confirm their strip for the next season.

But reliable football strip website FootyHeadlines.com has now released leaked images of United’s new home shirt, sparking a mixed response from supporters.

We got a first glimpse of something similar earlier this year, with some fans comparing the design on the front of the home shirt to that of a bus seat.

The latest images have allayed those concerns somewhat as the design is actually more subtle than first suggested.

The adidas logo and iconic three stripes will be white next season, while the gold Chevrolet logo will continue as the club’s official sponsor.

While some fans are looking forward to getting their hands on the new home shirt, others are not so sure.

Quite a bit of criticism has come on social media, with many unhappy about the lack of creativity in the design.

It has been suggested that United could officially unveil the new kit ahead of the return of the Europa League next week, when the Red Devils will host the second leg of their Round of 16 clash with LASK on Wednesday evening.

Assessing United’s finish to the Premier League campaign, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I believe in what I do and believe in what I’ve been doing. We all have different ideas of management and I do it my way. That’s the only way I can do it. The players bought into it and have taken on board what we’ve been doing. I’m not going to say I’m not the man, of course, as I’m in the job. I believe in what I’m doing.”

For the full list of confirmed Premier League kits for next season, click here.