Manchester United make contact with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Mauricio Pochettino as they look to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mauricio Pochettino has been out of a job since he left Tottenham Hotspur last November but he has been on United’s radar for many years.

And considering the Red Devils’ unimpressive start to the Premier League campaign, the United board has felt the need to approach Pochettino to gauge his interest in taking over at Old Trafford.

The Daily Star reports that United have made contact with Pochetttino as the club looks to strategise for the future if Solskjaer fails to turn things around.

United find themselves in 16th place of the Premier League table after conceding 11 goals in their first three league games this term.

Many believe Solskjaer’s days in the Old Trafford dugout are numbered and Pochettino has been considered a long-term solution for United for some time.

It has been suggested that Pochettino is biding his time before the perfect opportunity arrives for him but Solskjaer was not shocked to hear that the Argentine was linked with United last year.

“The speculation is there for a reason, because he’s done well,” Solskjaer said in January, via Bleacher Report. “But it’s not my job to rate different managers. My focus is on me and my team.”

United suffered a 6-1 defeat to Pochettino’s former side Spurs on Sunday afternoon in what many are branding United’s most humiliating defeat this century.

An international break could suit United as they come to terms with that defeat but struggles in the transfer market, coupled with uncertainty over the suitability of Solskjaer to take the club forward, might result in a tough few months for Red Devils fans.

