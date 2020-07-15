Report Claims Manchester United Are Plotting Move For Jeff Hendrick

Jeff Hendrick might be staying in the Premier League after all, with a report stating that Manchester United are considering a move for the Republic of Ireland midfielder.

Hendrick bid farewell to Burnley at the end of last month, when his contract with the Clarets expired.

The Irish international is available on a free transfer after seeing out his four years at Turf Moor and according to a report from Football Insider, Hendrick has caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Hendrick remains the subject of interest among a number of European clubs; including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Newcastle United, and his versatility is seen as a major plus by his many suitors.

Burnley were eager to keep hold of the 28-year-old but Hendrick couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension and is now pursuing another challenge in his career.

Hendrick made 24 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League this season and the Dubliner ended his Clarets career with a total of 139 appearances since his 2016 move from Derby County.

United supporters are not sure about the legitimacy of the rumour or how Hendrick would fit into Solskjaer’s current set-up but the fact that an established midfielder is available without a transfer fee attached means that it’s no secret that several big teams are interested.

WhatsApp Email 444 Shares