Manchester United players asked Jack Grealish when he was moving to club

by Darragh Murphy
Manchester United players played on the rumours that Jack Grealish was set to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Before Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish put pen to paper on a five-year contract extension that warned off any potential suitors, Manchester United players toyed with the idea that the 25-year-old was on his way to the Red Devils.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, several United players asked Grealish when he’d be signing for United amid reported interest from Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side.

He told the Tifo Podcast’s Ask Ornstein show: “Interestingly there was a friendly between Villa and United ahead of the new season starting.

“I think in a humorous way a number of the United players were saying to Grealish, ‘When are you joining us?’

“But there was nothing from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards him.

“I think by that point it was pretty clear to Grealish that it wasn’t going to happen.”

Grealish was said to be high up on United’s list of transfer targets but after the England international agreed to extend his stay at Villa Park, it became clear that United would have to wait at least a year before making an approach for the midfielder.

Grealish has enjoyed an incredible start to the Premier League season and is likely increasing his value as well as drawing the attention of even more clubs although the details of his new Villa contract remain unknown.

Ornstein added: “We don’t know if there’s a release clause, we’ll have to wait and see.

“We also don’t know if there’s any kind of agreement around whether a certain level of club comes in for him with a certain level of payment and that could take him away.

“What we do know is he is appears completely committed and happy at Aston Villa.”

