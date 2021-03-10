Manchester United appoint club’s first Football Director and Technical Director

Share and Enjoy !

Manchester United have appointed the club’s first-ever Football Director.

John Murtough, who has been working closely with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent seasons, has been announced as Manchester United’s Football Director while former midfielder Darren Fletcher has been promoted to Technical Director as part of an overhaul of the club’s football operations.

Murtough will have overall leadership and responsibility for operations and strategy across all football functions while Fletcher will assist in technical and performance matters.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of John Murtough as the club's new Football Director, and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2021

Murtough will continue to work with Solskjaer on a daily basis as the club looks to improve on recruitment strategies, among other departments.

Fletcher, meanwhile, will take a hands-on approach to maintaining the famous relationship between United’s academy and first-team by co-ordinating a strategy which will continue to promote talent from within the club.

The overhaul also sees Matt Judge receive a new title of Director of Football Negotiations.

“These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success,” said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“We have already made great strides forward in the way we run our football operations, and the benefits are visible in the resurgent pipeline of Academy talent reaching the first team and through our improved recruitment record.

“John has been integral to our progress in all these areas and his deep understanding of development ensures the club’s traditions of bringing young players through from Academy to first team will continue. This new position is a natural evolution that harnesses his leadership qualities and his years of experience in the game.

“Darren’s stellar achievements as a player and his own journey from Academy to Premier League and Champions League winner means he naturally commands respect and understands this vital part of the club’s DNA.

“In this new role, the first in our history, he will deliver technical advice across all aspects of the football department as well as contributing to the communication and delivery of our football philosophy across all areas of the club.

“I am delighted that John and Darren have accepted these roles and I look forward to the contribution they will make, together with Ole and the rest of the staff, as we build toward future success.”

