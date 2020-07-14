Former Manchester United Coach Left Club Because Of David De Gea

Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach, Emilio Alvarez, has claimed that David De Gea was the reason he decided to leave the club last year.

Alvarez, a coach of De Gea’s at previous club Atletico Madrid, was brought on board to continue the Spanish stopper’s development at Old Trafford and keep him at United amid rumours that he wanted to leave.

While De Gea signed a contract to keep him at United until 2023, Alvarez decided to leave the club at the beginning of this season and he has blamed De Gea’s negotiations for his decision.

“I told them I was going but not because I wanted to leave United. I wanted to stop coaching De Gea,” Alvarez told AS

Alvarez insisted that while United had offered him a deal to continue coaching De Gea, he turned the contract extension down because of what he perceived to be a lack of loyalty on the part of the ‘keeper.

According to Alvarez, he offered to leave alongside former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho but was encouraged to stay by ‘The Special One’ and he subsequently often helped current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in convincing De Gea to stay.

“After almost three years with lots of work and meetings with United to renew him and to make him the best paid player in the world, I learned that he had renewed behind my back,” Alvarez said.

“Honestly, it felt like a lack of loyalty. During negotiations, he also had a falling out with the person who had carried out all the talks in order for him to be paid what he was paid. And at the last minute, someone else meddled. I insisted that I didn’t like that because it seemed disloyal.

“I asked David why he didn’t say anything to me and he said that he was told not to say anything to anybody. This had an impact on me. The way I understand my profession is that you can’t help someone develop if you do not have total confidence with them and that’s why I decided to leave United.”