New Football Director and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agree on Man United transfer priority

Everyone seems to have an opinion on the area that Manchester United need to prioritise when the transfer window reopens.

We’ve seen club legend Paul Scholes demand a more reliable centre-half partner for Harry Maguire, we’ve had former United youth player Robbie Savage suggest that a new No. 6 is required and the rumours about Jadon Sancho don’t seem to be going anywhere.

But one name has been on the lips of most Red Devils fans and, apparently, it’s exactly who the club will be prioritising this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and John Murtough have agreed that United need to pull out all the stops to bring Erling Haaland to Old Trafford.

Manchester Evening News reports that Murtough, United’s inaugural Football Director, and Solskjaer have mutually agreed to concentrate on making Haaland a United player before the start of next season.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward infamously pulled the plug on the chance to sign Haaland in December 2019 for just €20 million.

The Norwegian forward instead made the move from Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund, where he has scored 47 goals in 48 games and appears to be one of the greatest prospects in world football.

United have struggled in the centre-forward department this season, with Anthony Martial flattering to deceive and Edinson Cavani not getting any younger.

Haaland seems like the perfect solution but the Red Devils will likely face stiff competition for the 20-year-old’s signature as a number of Europe’s top clubs are closely monitoring Haaland’s situation as a clause exists in his Dortmund contract which would allow him to leave for €75 million in 2022.

Based on his potential, Haaland is worth significantly more than that now and Dortmund could be tempted to part ways with him if a significant offer comes in this summer.

While doubts have been raised about Haaland’s willingness to move to Old Trafford based on his family’s history with United – former captain Roy Keane and Haaland’s father had quite the rivalry – the appeal of working with Solskjaer again may be appealing for the youngster.

Haaland played under Solskjaer at Molde and the United manager recently admitted that he remains in close contact with the promising striker.

“When you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them and I keep in touch with Erling,” Solskjaer said. “It’s great to see him become the player he has become and I know he’ll work to improve all the time.

“He’s a Dortmund player and we just wish him well there and let’s see what life will bring later on.

“Who wasn’t interested in him a year ago? Everyone would say you take the best players in the world. Erling is a top player.”

