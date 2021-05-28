Man United transfer news – Solskjaer has four-man shortlist totalling more than £300 million

The Red Devils are expected to spend and spend big this summer.

Another Man United season has ended without silverware and the ongoing trophy drought could spark a busy transfer window for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

While some feared that United would not sign a centre-forward after Edinson Cavani agreed to extend his stay at Old Trafford, it’s reported that Solskjaer still holds out hope of bringing a new striker to the club this summer.

The Guardian reports that Solskjaer has identified four areas he hopes to strengthen ahead of next season; namely centre-back, midfield, winger and centre-forward.

Man United transfer news

The report states that the United manager has drawn up a list of his preferred targets in each position and they include Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane.

Solskjaer likely won’t expect all four of his top targets to be brought in, not least for the reason that the spree would total more than £300 million in fees alone.

Kane immediately piqued the interest of a number of clubs last week by hinting at a desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur, although the English frontman would not come cheap and United’s rivals Man City are understood to be favourites for Kane’s signature.

Sancho, who has been a United target for some time, is said to be the most likely new arrival and he would command a fee in the region of £80 million.

The youngest player to reach 35 Bundesliga goals, Jadon @Sanchooo10 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lJngWCe6Rh — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2021

As for Rice, West Ham remain determined to keep hold of their midfield general and it would require a bid of around £100 million for the Hammers to part ways with the 22-year-old.

Only earlier this week, United got a good look at the other named target, Torres, as the Villarreal defender found himself on the winning side in Wednesday’s Europa League final in Gdansk. He’s valued at approximately £25 million.

Solskjaer recently addressed the need for Man United to be active in the transfer window this summer if they are to continue progressing.

“As I’ve said, two or three players to strengthen the starting XI and the squad altogether,” the Norwegian said.

“It’s important for us to go even further because I’m sure our challengers will also want to improve so we will want to improve as much as we can.”

It’s reported that United are also in the process of finalising a deal to take former goalkeeper Tom Heaton back to the club upon the expiry of his Aston Villa contract.

