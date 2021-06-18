Man United won’t attempt to sign Sergio Ramos because of ‘grudge’ against defender

Don’t expect to see the Spanish defender alongside Harry Maguire next season.

Man United have no intention of making an approach for Sergio Ramos this summer, despite the legendary centre-half being available on a free transfer.

Ramos has confirmed that he and Real Madrid are parting ways this summer after 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos might be 35 but he remains one of the most respected defenders in world football and it comes as no surprise that he will be the subject of interest from several top clubs.

With United in the market for a new centre-half, many presumed that the Red Devils would form part of the race for Ramos’ signature but that is not the case because, apparently, United hold a grudge against the Spaniard.

The Daily Mail reports that the United hierarchy are still unhappy with Ramos and his brother/agent, Rene, because of how they behaved the last time there were talks between the Premier League club and the centre-back.

Ramos has previously spoken about an offer from United, which he turned down in favour of continuing his career with Real.

“There was an offer from United,” Ramos said in an interview with COPE five years ago.

“I considered changing for a while but Real Madrid was always my priority and there were no economic reasons.”

Sergio Ramos rejected Man United in the past

While United may not be in the running for Ramos, it’s understood that the Red Devils remain hopeful of signing his long-time defensive partner Raphael Varane.

Manchester Evening News reported on Thursday that United had launched a £50 million bid for Varane but Real are holding out for a fee of £80 million for the World Cup-winning defender.

United are eager to sign a new partner for club captain Maguire due to ongoing doubts about the reliability of Victor Lindelof.

Read More About: Manchester United, Premier League, sergio ramos, Transfers