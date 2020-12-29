Man United photographer recalls dreading Alex Ferguson vs. Roy Keane quizzes

When you get hired as a photographer by a football club, you don’t expect to have the responsibility of putting together quizzes for two of the most competitive people who’ve ever lived in Roy Keane and Alex Ferguson.

But that was the fate that befell John Peters, Manchester United’s long-time photographer and occasional quizmaster.

Peters has worked for United for over 30 years but it was around 22 years ago when a new responsibility was tagged on to his role at Old Trafford.

When United were away for a European game, Alex Ferguson approached Peters and asked him to host a quiz between the players and the club staff.

It became a regular occurrence and it’s safe to say that Peters absolutely dreaded it.

“It’s just a quiz, isn’t it? Just a bit of fun, right? No chance,” Peters told UTD Unscripted.

“It made me so nervous at the time, it really wasn’t enjoyable. You’ve got Alex on one side, Roy on the other and you couldn’t have two more competitive people in everything.

“Once you got into it, it was fine and the banter afterwards was great. Denis Irwin, for example, still mentions them to me when I see him these days.

“It was a serious business though, at the time. It got to the stage when I was in Waterstones every week buying new quiz books. Honestly, I’ve still got stacks of them in my garage. I would spend hour after hour poring through these books, trying to find the right types of questions because I knew that some would be impossible for everybody.”

Old tape footage of a Manchester United team bonding table quiz from two decades ago. Good laugh watching Roy Keane lose the head as the coaching staff rack up all the correct answers. Keane believed the quiz to be fixed. He simply didn't like losing that man. pic.twitter.com/XePATxPp0A — Football Analysis (@obsessfooty) November 6, 2020

In recent weeks, an old clip of one of the feistier quizzes resurfaced on social media which showed a disgruntled Roy Keane accusing the coaching staff of cheating.

Peters remembers that particular quiz well but insists the reaction was by no means a one-off, such was the competitive nature of Keane and Ferguson.

“It could get very, very heated at times,” Peters continued. “I heard a clip came out the other week which showed Roy getting annoyed during one quiz because he thought the questions had been changed to suit the staff. It would often get heated.

“If the players lost then they’d get up and walk out together while the manager’s team would be up dancing a jig, rubbing it in. It was the same vice-versa too.”

