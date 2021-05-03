Four Man United players were reportedly furious they weren’t allowed to speak to protesters

Several Manchester United players were reportedly furious that they were not allowed to speak to the group of supporters who had gathered to protest outside the Lowry Hotel on Sunday.

United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool had to be called off after a number of fans breached security at Old Trafford and made their way on to the playing surface in protest of the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

The scheduled kick-off time of 4.30pm passed with the players unable to leave the Lowry Hotel and the scenes at the nearby Old Trafford made it clear that the game would not be taking place on Sunday.

It’s reported by fan site United Captured that Sky Sports reporter James Cooper revealed that four Red Devils players were eager to address the protesters outside the team hotel but were prevented from doing so.

It’s claimed that club captain Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay attempted to persuade club officials to let them engage with the United protesters and were left furious when they were instructed to stay inside.

Petr Cech memorably spoke with protesting Chelsea supporters two weeks ago, hours before the six Premier League clubs scrapped plans to join the breakaway European Super League.

The United protests on Sunday sparked a lively debate in the football world and it remains to be seen when the Liverpool match will be played or if the home side will be punished by the Premier League.

A United statement read: “Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”

