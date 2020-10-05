Why Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United fell through

It will go down as one of the more curious transfer windows in Manchester United’s recent history.

Ousmane Dembele looked to be a target for United after Jadon Sancho became an unlikely option for the Red Devils but, apparently, the French forward won’t be moving to Old Trafford any time soon.

Throughout the transfer window, United had to look at alternatives after top targets became impossibilities and Ousmane Dembele was one such option that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly identified.

Seen as an alternative to Sancho, Barcelona’s Dembele was the subject of a loan offer from United but the Catalan club made it clear that a permanent deal would be preferable.

Negotiations were ongoing between Barcelona and United, with the latter hoping to hedge their bets with Dembele’s injury track record via a loan spell at Old Trafford

🚨 Manchester United’s proposed move for Ousmane Dembele is off. #MUFC were only interested in loan whereas Barcelona wanted sale. #FCBarcelona changed stance late on & opened door to loan but only if 23yo France winger extended his contract by a year @TheAthleticUK #DeadlineDay — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 5, 2020

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Barcelona became more open to the idea of a loan as the window went on but were only prepared to part ways with the French forward if he agreed to add an extra year on his contract.

With so many conditions, the deal fell through and United have had to abandon their hopes of bringing in Dembele.

At the time of writing, United have only brought in Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles but Edinson Cavani is expected to be announced in the coming hours.

The prioritisation of a new wide player, however, looks to have gone unanswered after United refused to meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of Sancho and failed to come to an agreement with Barcelona over Dembele.

READ NEXT – Former coach sends Manchester United warning about transfer targets

Read More About: Manchester United, ousmane dembele