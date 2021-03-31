Man United reportedly one of five clubs to have made offers for Sergio Aguero

Manchester United are reportedly one of at least five clubs to have made an offer for Sergio Aguero after the forward’s Manchester City exit was announced this week.

Sergio Aguero will be in high demand when his hugely successful decade with City comes to an end this summer and, apparently, Man United have audaciously entered the running to sign the Argentine

French outlet Foot Mercato reports that Paris Saint-Germain have registered their interest in signing Aguero as the striker’s fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino is eager to add the 32-year-old to his already fearsome attack.

The report states that at least five European clubs have made offers for Aguero – including United, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely be in the market for a new forward with Edinson Cavani’s future yet to be decided and the appeal of not having to uproot his Manchester-based family could be tempting for Aguero although it’s doubtful he will jeopardise his legendary status at the Etihad by becoming just the sixth player to play for both United and City in the Premier League.

Former United midfielder Paul Ince recently advised the Red Devils to move for Aguero if unable to sign the likes of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane.

It was confirmed earlier this week that City have commissioned an artist to create a statue of Aguero to stand alongside the statues of fellow club legends David Silva and Vincent Kompany, which are currently under construction, at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero signed for City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for a fee of just £35 million. He more than justified that figure by scoring 257 goals in all competitions for the Citizens. He currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring standings.

Aguero confirmed his exit on social media earlier this week but gave little away on his future plans.

The Argentine wrote: “A new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level.”

