It’s not the first time that the Dutch defender has been looked at by the Red Devils.

Man United are hoping to sign a new centre-half this summer and apparently, they could look to their nearest rivals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his recruitment team are reportedly keeping a close eye on Nathan Ake.

Ake signed for Manchester City last August but the 26-year-old only featured in 13 games in all competitions in the season just gone.

The Sun now reports that United are keeping tabs on Ake as they compile their shortlist of centre-back targets this summer.

United had previously been linked with a move for Ake and Solskjaer could even be heard telling the defender that his side “needed a left-footed centre-back” prior to Ake’s move to City.

"We need a left-footed centre back, so keep going." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might not be happy that Nathan Ake is on his way to the blue side of Manchester 👀#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/UKpPvoEbBp — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 30, 2020

It was reported at the time that United ultimately bowed out of the race for Ake’s signature because they were hoping to bring in a more physically imposing central defender.

But Solskjaer’s interest in Ake may well have been reignited as he looks to find a new partner for club captain Harry Maguire in the heart of United’s defence.

Nathan Ake to Man United?

It’s been claimed that United plan to experiment with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka at centre-back in pre-season in the hope that he can bring his speed and tackling prowess to the middle of the team’s defensive unit.

United legend Paul Scholes recently highlighted the importance of bringing in a natural centre-half in the transfer window.

“It would be great to have a left-footed centre-back but I don’t think it’s needed,” Scholes told Webby & O’Neill.. “I don’t think we’re desperate for that but I would like to see a centre-half come in next to [Harry] Maguire.

“I think [Victor] Lindelof has done alright but I think alright isn’t really good enough to win a league.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester City, Manchester United, Nathan Ake