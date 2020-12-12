Quiz: Name the players to play for both Man United and Man City in the Premier League

Very few players have played for both Man United and Man City in the Premier League.

Prior to the Premier League era, quite a number of players crossed the divide and represented both sides of the Manchester derby but since the 1992/93 season, only five players have played for both Man United and Man City.

All we want you to do is name all five players before the time runs out below.

Keep in mind that each player must have played for both United and City in the Premier League; which rules out the likes of Denis Law, Terry Cooke and Brian Kidd.

One might catch you out but supporters of either club should be getting full marks here.

If the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly then click here.

