Tim Sherwood believes Manchester United shouldn’t be desperate to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

Jadon Sancho remains United’s top target in this transfer window but Sherwood is of the opinion that the Red Devils simply don’t need him.

Appearing on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager explained why Sancho shouldn’t be a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I don’t think they need Jadon Sancho, I really don’t,” Sherwood said.

“Listen, if they’ve got the money to go out and get Jadon Sancho, you’d bring him in because you want as many good players as you can at your football club.

“But he’s similar to what they’ve got. They’ve got Greenwood, Martial, Rashford and James, who played so much more than we expected him to. He ended up, especially at the early part of last season, as their main player. He was excellent.

“So they’ve got pace. All of those players that I’ve mentioned, like Sancho, have got pace and they’re very threatening when teams play a high line against them.

“But when teams sit back against them, that’s when they’ve struggled… until (Bruno) Fernandes came in. Fernandes came into that squad and he found the key to the door. He opened up, dropped his shoulder, found a pass, disguised his passing. And it allowed them to keep more possession of the football, which the fans want to see.”

🗣"They don't need him" Tim Sherwood on Jadon Sancho to Manchester United pic.twitter.com/ExUfl5nnZk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 12, 2020

Sherwood did suggest some alternative signings for United to make in the next three weeks.

Speaking to Jeff Stelling, Sherwood pin-pointed his former club’s talisman, Jack Grealish, as well as ex-Spurs superstar, Gareth Bale, as better options for Solskjaer’s side.

“I would go for Jack Grealish,” Sherwood continued.

“I think Jack can open the door, he’s another Fernandes. He gives them a different quality that I think they need.

“And I would still go out and get Gareth Bale on a free transfer. For me, I just think Gareth Bale needs to come back to the Premier League. He needs to be in the Premier League again and start playing football.

“I think he’s got a lot to offer and if he goes to a huge club like Manchester United, I think he’ll flourish for a couple of seasons.”

