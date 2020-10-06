Why Man United will struggle to sign Jadon Sancho in future transfer windows

Manchester United’s late scramble for transfers has done little to satisfy supporters, who held out hope that a deal could somehow be done for top target Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho was top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer wishlist throughout the summer months but United’s approach for the English winger sounds nothing short of shambolic.

The Athletic has detailed in great depth how United’s pursuit of Sancho played out.

The report states that United never got close to signing Sancho and the first attempt to offer a contract to the 20-year-old saw the Red Devils reportedly request that Sancho take a pay cut from the salary he is currently on at Borussia Dortmund.

Subsequent offers from United would have matched Sancho’s wages but it was ultimately the vast difference in total valuations that made the transfer unlikely from early on.

It’s reported that Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke personally called United counterparts many months ago and laid out what would be required to get the deal done and any optimism from United’s end of the Bundesliga club bluffing with their fee demands and deadline was found to unjustified.

United believed that Dortmund would budge on their €120 million valuation but that never happened and it’s reported that the German club would only have entertained offers close to €140-€150 million after their August 10 deadline passed.

With Dortmund holding firm and making very clear their intentions to keep Sancho, it also emerged that the player himself became frustrated with United’s dealings. One offer from United amounted to £80 million, plus add-ons, and that was immediately rejected.

The early low offers reportedly led Sancho to feel undervalued and it’s suggested that he would have questioned the haggling from United even if the valuation was met late on in the window.

That would lead one to believe that United is no longer a club that Sancho is too excited about joining in the future, should the Premier League club return with a bid in the next transfer window.

READ NEXT – Why Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United fell through

Read More About: jadon sancho, Manchester United, Premier League