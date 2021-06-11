Negotiations remain ongoing between the two clubs.

Borussia Dortmund and Man United now appear closer than ever to agreeing a deal which will take Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

One of the more drawn-out transfer sagas in recent memory seems to be reaching its final stages and while there was hope that Sancho to Man United could be finalised before England’s Euro 2020 opener, that was always going to be ambitious.

The Athletic reports that there is now approximately £10 million between the two clubs’ valuations of Sancho but that is expected to be resolved.

The report states that the nature of the bonuses included in the deal is currently being hammered out between Dortmund and United, with the former said to be dismissive of the Red Devils’ proposal to include a Ballon d’Or clause as part of the deal.

Not for the first time in recent years, United were eager to include in this deal an add-on which would be triggered should Sancho come in the top three in the annual award during his time with United.

Dortmund have rejected a bid of £75.5 million for the 21-year-old and are reportedly holding out for a total package of £86 million, having dropped their asking price from last summer, when United were close to signing Sancho.

Jadon Sancho to Man United?

Sancho is believed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target during the transfer window and the England international addressed the speculation regarding his future that will likely continue to gather momentum during Euro 2020.

“All the boys have a lot of questions,” Sancho told talkSPORT. “I tell them, ‘Look, I’m just focused on football at the moment.’

“I’m cool about it. There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well.

“It’s just how you handle that on the pitch. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing, if you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem.

“The main thing is my football and that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment.”

