Manchester United targeting four new signings as transfer plans revealed

Manchester United are hoping to add as many as four players to their squad but may need to wait until the summer to continue their overhaul.

According to a report in Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are aiming to have two quality players for each position in time for the beginning of next season.

The report states that the Red Devils are in the market for an established winger as well as a new centre-back, right-back and defensive midfielder.

It’s understood, however, that the club will likely hold off until next summer before committing to the significant investment.

United’s Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward suggested as much in his recent address to supporters when he said: “We will continue to support Ole with a planned, long-term approach to recruitment, focused on the summer windows.”

Mindful of the fact that clubs often tend to overpay for players in January, United will be willing to wait until next summer’s transfer window in the hope that they have steadied themselves financially amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of potential arrivals at Old Trafford, it’s no secret that United remain interested in getting Jadon Sancho to fill the winger role although that may be abandoned depending on the impact of recent signings Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, both of whom will likely receive some first-team opportunities in 2021.

United’s keenness to bring in another centre-half has seen them extensively scout Brighton defender Ben White, while Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano remain more aspirational options.

Kieran Trippier wouldn’t need much convincing to make the switch from Atletico Madrid to United as he grew up supporting the Red Devils and he has emerged as a target, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to provide some competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Finding a defensive midfielder could prove difficult although it’s reported that Solskjaer is a great admirer of West Ham captain Declan Rice and funds could be raised to bring in the England international by what appears to be the inevitable sale of Paul Pogba.

