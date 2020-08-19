David Brooks has been on Man United’s radar for some time and the Red Devils are reportedly prepared to step up their pursuit of the Bournemouth winger as a potential alternative for Jadon Sancho.

It’s been no secret that Sancho was United’s top target this summer but Borussia Dortmund continue to hold firm on their stance that the English youngster will remain part of their squad next season. It’s been quite the saga!

But any approach from United for David Brooks would likely prove far more straightforward, according to Metro.

The fact that Bournemouth have just been relegated would likely reduce the minimum fee they would accept for the Wales international, who was reportedly valued at £50 million by the Cherries last year.

The way that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has most recently described his club’s current transfer strategy may well be setting supporters up for the likelihood of missing out on a legitimate superstar.

“It’s not about marquee, it’s about quality,” Solskjaer said of the kind of player United would be looking to bring in.

“You need to have the right player, the right personality, someone who fits into the group and makes us better. We might look at it today and see where we can improve it.”

Manchester Evening News reports that United have been seriously looking at Brooks as an option since May and are now willing to begin the approach, with the Sancho saga continuing to drag on.

Brooks, 23, has scored eight goals in 42 games since signing from Sheffield United in 2018.

And while comparisons will be drawn between Brooks and current United player Daniel James due to the fact that both can play out wide and represent Wales at international level, it ought to be highlighted that Brooks would arrive as a player with decent Premier League experience while James signed from Championship side, Swansea.

Brooks’ versatility is also seen as a massive positive as he has the ability to threaten on either wing, as well as in the No. 10 position.

