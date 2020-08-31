Man United fans furious about Pogba prediction from Danny Murphy

Danny Murphy has gone out on a limb and predicted that Paul Pogba will not be a Manchester United player next season.

Responding to the rumour that Donny van de Beek is set to sign for United in the coming days, Danny Murphy believes that particular piece of business could signal the end of Pogba’s second spell at Old Trafford.

All signs are pointing to Van de Beek becoming United’s first high-profile signing of the summer but Murphy believes that the Dutchman’s arrival suggests that Pogba is on the way out.

“I’m just thinking about where Van de Beek is going to play,” Murphy wondered on talkSPORT.

"That signing, to me, says Pogba's off." ⬆️ "Why would you buy an attacking midfielder when you've already got two?" Danny Murphy thinks Paul Pogba will leave #MUFC if the club sign Donny van de Beek. 🔴 Agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fRNCVqPwJo — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 31, 2020

“Playing with Fernandes and Pogba? Do you really think that?

“Do you know what I think? I think that Pogba could be off. That signing to me says Pogba is off.”

Murphy added: “So why would you buy a player who is an attacking midfielder when you’ve already got two? You can’t play them all!”

Van de Beek will reportedly move to Old Trafford for a fee in excess of £35 million and the Dutchman is expected to provide a new layer to the United midfield.

Fans of the Red Devils didn’t hesitate to respond with fury to Murphy’s claims that Pogba may be moving on just because Van de Beek is joining.

It’s actually embarrassing that you employ some of these people to talk about subjects they clearly know nothing about. — Jack (@UnitedHeaven_) August 31, 2020

I like danny but some times he talks rubbish just to get a reaction from the masses of united fans. Pogba isnt leaving if he was we would all know about it by now. It would be in the twitter wispers this is the first person to say it. — scotty🥇 (@scottabot83) August 31, 2020

How can you have pundits that are so clueless honestly? United need quality to fill out the squad and VDB played the majority of last season as defensive midfielder, it just happens he can play as 8 or 10 also. Raiola said Pogba is signing a new contract at United. — Máirtín 🇮🇪☘️🇵🇸 (@OlesRedArmy2020) August 31, 2020

Lack of knowledge is astounding! His agent came out last week & said he’s staying, whilst it’s been widely reported he’s signing a new deal. Signing VDB means we don’t have to look to Pereira or Lingard to change a game. How many options have City got for their midfield? — Lee Smith (@lee__smith) August 31, 2020

Why do it always have to mean Pogba is going?? We were criticised for not having quality in depth during the season so Ole signs a quality player to help with that issue & as with everything that means Pogba has to leave as god forbid they play in the same team….🤔 — Ben Yeates (@yeatesy46) August 31, 2020

Supporters remain hopeful of more signings from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, with Jadon Sancho remaining United’s top target.

United are also believed to be in the market for a centre-half to partner Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.

