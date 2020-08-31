 Close sidebar

Man United fans furious about Pogba prediction from Danny Murphy

by Darragh Murphy
Danny Murphy

Danny Murphy has gone out on a limb and predicted that Paul Pogba will not be a Manchester United player next season.

Responding to the rumour that Donny van de Beek is set to sign for United in the coming days, Danny Murphy believes that particular piece of business could signal the end of Pogba’s second spell at Old Trafford.

All signs are pointing to Van de Beek becoming United’s first high-profile signing of the summer but Murphy believes that the Dutchman’s arrival suggests that Pogba is on the way out.

“I’m just thinking about where Van de Beek is going to play,” Murphy wondered on talkSPORT.

“Playing with Fernandes and Pogba? Do you really think that?

“Do you know what I think? I think that Pogba could be off. That signing to me says Pogba is off.”

Danny Murphy on Donny van de Beek

Murphy added: “So why would you buy a player who is an attacking midfielder when you’ve already got two? You can’t play them all!”

Van de Beek will reportedly move to Old Trafford for a fee in excess of £35 million and the Dutchman is expected to provide a new layer to the United midfield.

Fans of the Red Devils didn’t hesitate to respond with fury to Murphy’s claims that Pogba may be moving on just because Van de Beek is joining.

Supporters remain hopeful of more signings from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, with Jadon Sancho remaining United’s top target.

United are also believed to be in the market for a centre-half to partner Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.

