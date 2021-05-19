Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out the possibility that Manchester United will sign a new striker this summer.

While Man United remain interested in Harry Kane, who has made it clear that he hopes to leave Spurs this summer, the Red Devils have reportedly identified a cheaper alternative in Danny Ings.

The Telegraph reports that United could turn their attention to Ings if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Kane, with Manchester City said to be leading the race for the Spurs striker.

Some feared that United would abandon plans to sign a new centre-forward after Edinson Cavani recently signed an extension to his deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022 but Solskjaer has refused to rule out the possibility of bringing in a new forward when the transfer window reopens.

“No, of course I can’t. Yes, Edinson signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club and I can’t say we’re not signing a striker,” Solskjaer said after United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday night.

“Of course not because we’re building, we’re working towards a better squad. We’re top three two years on the bounce but we are nowhere where we want to be.

“So, hopefully we end up with a stronger squad when we start next season and be more consistent and challenge the ones in front of us.”

Man United target Danny Ings

Southampton’s Ings has emerged as something of an unexpected target for United after another impressive campaign with the Saints.

With 46 goals in his 97 appearances for Southampton and a year left on his deal at St. Mary’s, Ings will have attracted the attention of a number of clubs looking to improve in the forward department.

“I can’t talk about players at other teams.,” Solskjaer said. “You know me well enough, I don’t think that’s very respectful of any team.

“There are loads of good players out there – I could say [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo are interesting, but I can’t talk about them, you know that.”

