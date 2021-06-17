Man United set to miss out on player Damien Duff urged them to sign

“De Gea can’t last much longer, Henderson is not good enough.”

As Damien Duff was explaining why Man United should go above and beyond to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, news began filtering through from France that Paris Saint-Germain had agreed a deal with the Italian goalkeeper.

Duff was stunned to learn that Donnarumma was available on a free transfer after allowing his contract with AC Milan to run down.

Donnarumma remains arguably the greatest goalkeeping prospect in world football and he played his part in setting an incredible record for the Italian national team on Wednesday night.

After Italy won their 10th consecutive game without conceding a goal, talk turned to Donnarumma’s future on RTE and Duff urged United to make the 22-year-old a priority due to doubts about the quality of David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

“What fascinated me before the game when I was reading about him was that he’s (available) on a free transfer in two weeks, on July 1,” Duff said of Donnarumma.

“Incredible! He’s been AC Milan No 1 since he was 16. He’s now 22.

“I’m thinking in the Premier League who is looking for a new goalkeeper and the one that jumps out to me is Man United.

“De Gea can’t last much longer, Henderson is not good enough. Supposedly the biggest club in the world, can they go break the bank and go get him? Sticking point (could be) Mino Raiola, who is Pogba’s agent and who’s obviously had a few run-ins with Man United.

“But this goalkeeper here could be your No 1 for the next 20 years. He’s 22!

“He’s the heir to [Gianluigi] Buffon’s throne. Buffon is 42, there’s a 20-year difference and ‘keepers nowadays, with their longevity they can go on and on and on.

“You can see this lad’s quality at 22 years of age. He’s been a No 1 already for six years. I’ll throw it out there for Man United fans, go get him. He’s on a free transfer!”

No sooner had Duff issued his transfer advice to the Red Devils than news emerged that Donnarumma has agreed to join PSG after Euro 2020, with a medical scheduled for Monday morning.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will undergo his medical as new Paris Saint-Germain player on Monday morning [and NOT tomorrow] in Florence with PSG staff in Italy’s national team camp. Here we go confirmed. 🔵🔴 #PSG Contract until June 2026. It’s a done deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

