Man United trying to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to re-join club

Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United? We’ve heard this story before.

Not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational return to Manchester United to see out his career.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Juventus are looking to sell Ronaldo in an attempt to lower their ever-growing wage bill.

And on Tuesday night, Fox America journalist Christian Martin broke the unexpected news that United are hoping to tempt Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford next season.

ULTIMO MOMENTO: nuestras fuentes en Manchester y en Oporto nos confirman que Manchester United tentó a Cristiano Ronaldo con un regreso al club para la próxima temporada. El portugués lo analiza. Juventus lo negociaria si él lo pide. pic.twitter.com/NDTVkAYCcF — Christian Martin (@askomartin) November 10, 2020

The above tweet suggests Ronaldo is considering the opportunity to move back to the club where he spent six years and developed into one of the world’s greatest players, while Juventus would be willing to listen to offers.

Even though Ronaldo will be 36 years old when the next season comes around, the Portugal captain will still command a significant fee and wage due to his status as a perennial Ballon d’Or contender.

It seems that Ronaldo gets linked with a move to United every summer since he left in 2009 and, apparently, he had agreed a sensational return to the Red Devils in 2013.

Former teammate Patrice Evra revealed a few months ago that Ronaldo reached an agreement with Sir Alex Ferguson to return to United before the legendary Scot decided to retire.

Evra told the official Man Utd podcast: “You know, you talk about the hardest moments [in my United career], I would say maybe this (Fergie’s retirement) is the one.

“Two weeks before that, I remember there was a lot of media saying Ferguson will maybe retire next year, and he said, ‘Patrice, I will never retire. I will be here another 10 years’.

“He then said: ‘My target is I’m 99 per cent sure we will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. I just need these two players to win the Champions League again. Ninety-nine per cent.’

“And to be fair, when I speak with Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss, and was coming to join United. He told me this.”

