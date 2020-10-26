Man United had a codename for their pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s ‘Project No. 7’ didn’t quite work out the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have hoped.

For months on end, Man United were linked with a move for Jadon Sancho and, apparently, the parties involved in negotiating the deal came up with the codename ‘Project No. 7’.

The Athletic reports that the codename was put in place by those attempting to find a way to get Sancho to Old Trafford in the summer but the transfer never came close to completion.

The iconic No. 7 shirt at United is now sported by Edinson Cavani, a shock signing by United on deadline day.

It’s no secret that United’s top two targets over the past year were winger Sancho, who would have been awarded the No. 7 shirt with the Red Devils, and centre-forward Erling Haaland.

But what United ended up with was a different centre-forward in the No. 7 shirt.

While it’s looking unlikely that United will be successful in any future approaches for Sancho due to how pear-shaped negotiations went in the most recent transfer window, Haaland reportedly remains a top target.

Solskjaer worked with Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland at Molde and, apparently, United could have signed the striker for just €20 million last December but Ed Woodward pulled the plug on the deal due to agent fees and a dispute over the inclusion of a release clause in the player’s contract.

According to the Athletic, however, United remain interested in the Norwegian forward.

Haaland’s contract dictates that he would be allowed to to leave Dortmund if a bid of €75 million is received in the summer of 2022 but United might be willing to expedite the move if the 20-year-old expresses an interest in moving to Old Trafford.

So while ‘Project No 7’ didn’t quite work out, supporters will have their fingers crossed that ‘Project Long-term Centre-forward’ proves to be a more successful venture.

READ NEXT – Paul Scholes on how Anthony Martial almost conned Man United supporters

Read More About: Erling Haaland, jadon sancho, Manchester United