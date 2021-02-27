Quiz: Name the players to play for both Man United and Chelsea in the Premier League

Share and Enjoy !

Can you remember the players to play for both Man United and Chelsea in the Premier League?

Only eight players have officially played for Man United and Chelsea in the Premier League and we want you to name every one of them.

We’ve given you five minutes to get all eight names but it’s probably worthwhile to clarify some things.

John Obi Mikel was technically on the books of both clubs but because he never actually played for United, he’s not considered a correct answer in the quiz.

Also, the likes of George Graham and the late, great Ray Wilkins also represented both clubs but that was prior to the modern Premier League era.

So what we want to know is… who are the players to play for both Man United and Chelsea in the Premier League?

If the quiz isn’t displaying for you correctly then please click here.

