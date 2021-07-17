The Red Devils will only entertain permanent offers.

Jose Mourinho won’t be receiving any favours from former club Manchester United regarding Roma’s interest in left-back Alex Telles.

New Roma boss, Mourinho, is eager to bring in a temporary solution to his left-back problem after a ruptured Achilles tendon brought an end to Leonardo Spinazzola‘s impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

Mourinho had identified United full-back Telles as a potential loan option and early indications suggested that the Brazilian defender could find himself plying his trade at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

However it has now emerged that United have no interest in allowing Telles to leave on loan and will only listen to offers to take the 28-year-old away from Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

Telles featured in just nine Premier League games for the Red Devils last season after his £15 million switch from Porto, with Luke Shaw cementing his place as United’s first-choice left-back.

While his future remains up in the air, Telles is determined to prove his worth for United and he expects more playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.

“I’ve learnt a great deal, I learnt a lot of things, I’ve developed as a player and a person as well,” Telles told the club website.

“I’m really happy with my first season at United and I’m sure that next season will be even better.

“I think I always took the opportunity to do my best whenever I was on the pitch. I had good games, with the adaptation process the first season isn’t easy, but I believe that when Ole gave me the opportunity and placed his trust in me and put me on the pitch, I did my best.

“I’m sure that I’ll continue doing even better to spend more time on the pitch and get a lot more minutes.”

