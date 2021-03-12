Man United urged to part ways with ‘disinterested’ player this summer

Manchester United have been encouraged to cut their losses with Anthony Martial when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes that Martial has had his chance to prove himself as a reliable forward for United but after failing to do so, should be replaced ahead of next season.

Martial has been primarily utilised as a centre-forward by United this term but the 25-year-old has found the net on just seven occasions in all competitions.

Parlour is not alone in doubting Martial’s suitability for the Red Devils as the Frenchman has also come in for criticism from a number of former United legends.

According to Parlour, United ought to prioritise the signing of a replacement for Martial and move the former Monaco man on for as much as they can get for him.

“He’s been at the club a while now, so knows what Manchester United is all about,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“Sometimes he looks disinterested with football in general. When he comes on the pitch, you should be raring to go, trying to make an impact if you’re coming off the bench.

“He’s the sort of player if he’s left out his confidence level goes really down – I don’t know because I don’t see him on a day-to-day basis.

“It just hasn’t worked for him as a striker for Manchester United. Consistency is so important in football. If you’re going to be at the top of your game, you’ve got to make sure you’re putting in performances week in week out. He doesn’t do that.

“He can have a 9/10 then suddenly have two 4/10s. You aren’t going to win anything with a player like that in your team.

“As much as Man City need a striker in the summer, they’d (Man United) will be looking and thinking ‘how much money can we get for him? How can we move him on? Let’s bring someone else in and give them an opportunity to play for Manchester United’.”

