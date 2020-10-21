Man United fans spot subtle Angel di Maria dig after win over PSG

Manchester United love a trip to Paris nowadays.

Man United supporters think the club took a subtle dig at former player Angel di Maria after the Red Devils claimed a late victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored either side of an Anthony Martial own goal to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes.

It was a quiet night for PSG’s attacking triumvirate of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria and United supporters spotted a parting shot from the club’s Instagram feed after the game.

United posted a photo of David De Gea getting down low to stop Di Maria with the caption “Big players step up in the big moments.”

Supporters got a great kick out of the social media post as they do not remember Di Maria’s time at United fondly.

The Argentine winger scored just four goals in 32 United appearances and only lasted 11 months at Old Trafford.

And in comments from Di Maria’s wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, that emerged after his spell with United came to an end, it’s clear that the Di Maria family did not enjoy their time in Manchester.

“I remember Angel coming up and saying, ‘An offer from Manchester United has come in. Maybe we’ll be a little more financially secure…’. We fought about it,” Cardoso told Los Angeles de la Manana.

“I told him, not a chance, he could go on his own. ‘No, come on. Let’s go’, he replied.

“There was a lot of money involved, and afterwards, the Spanish were calling us peseteros (people only interested in money). And they were right! If you are working for a company and the competition comes along and offers to pay you double, you take it!

“I didn’t want to go to Manchester because at that moment in time, I was friends with Gianinna Maradona, who was married to [Sergio] Aguero, and we flew from Madrid to his house in Manchester to pay him a visit for two or three days when Angel had a few days off at Real Madrid.

“It was horrible! All of it was horrible, we went to the house and we were like… ‘See you later guys, we’re out of here’. When we left, I said to him, ‘Go to any country – except England’. Anyway, one year later and there we were in England and it was horrible, a sh*thole.”

