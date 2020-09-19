Transfer news: Man United agree terms with target but will have to move quickly

Welcome to today’s transfer news round-up, where we find out that Manchester United finally appear to be pulling their socks up in the transfer market.

Likely spurred on by Liverpool’s recent transfer news, Manchester United are reported to have agreed terms with defensive target Alex Telles although they will have to move quickly to get the move over the line.

Elsewhere; it’s all go at Anfield, Memphis Depay could yet be on the move and Manchester City continue to try to improve their defence.

Let’s take a look at today’s transfer news.

Solskjaer solving left-back problem

After missing out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have switched their focus to a different left-back and have reportedly agreed terms with Alex Telles.

RMC Sport report that personal terms have been agreed between United and Porto full-back Telles over a five-year deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to add the Brazil international to his squad as he holds doubts about the suitability of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams to work out for the Red devils in the long term.

All that’s left now is for a fee to be worked out for Telles although United may have to move swiftly as there are reports that Paris Saint-Germain are set to step up their interest in the 27-year-old.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool have suddenly kicked into overdrive as they aim to strengthen their squad for the defence of their first Premier League title.

After confirming the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, it’s understood that Wolves’ Diogo Jota is set to undergo a medical at Melwood today ahead of a £45 million move to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And Liverpool are also reported to have made an enquiry about the possibility of taking Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on loan for the season.

Spanish publication Sport reports that the Reds have made contact with Barcelona regarding the Frenchman although it remains to be seen if the deal for Jota will put the kibosh on the interest in Dembele. It’s also reported that Watford’s Ismaila Sarr remains on Klopp’s shortlist of targets.

Depay on the move

He might have missed out on a dream move to Barcelona but Memphis Depay may yet be on the move as the Lyon forward has been linked with a switch to AC Milan.

Reports in Italy state that AC Milan have now emerged as favourites to sign Depay this summer after new Barca boss Ronald Koeman suggested that the Catalan club couldn’t afford the winger.

It’s suggested that Depay could swap Lyon for the San Siro with Milan’s Lucas Paqueta moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Depay’s current deal with Lyon expires in July 2021 and it’s believed that the Dutchman has no interest in extending his contract.

Manchester City in for another centre-back

It’s clear that Pep Guardiola prioritised the strengthening of his back line this summer as Manchester City have reportedly identified a second centre-half they want to sign in this window.

According to The Telegraph, City are looking at signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde before the transfer window closes on October 5.

It’s reported that City defender Nicolas Otamendi could be used as a makeweight in getting the deal agreed as Sevilla have already expressed an interest in Otamendi this summer.

City have already completed the signing of Nathan Ake as Guardiola looks to shore up his defence in a bid to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

