Three high-profile Man City players unhappy with roles at club

The Premier League champions are in for a busy summer.

Something of a squad overhaul is expected at Man City over the coming months despite the club’s success in the Premier League last season

The Athletic reports that there is significant disharmony in the Etihad dressing room; naming Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus among the players unhappy with the roles they currently have at City.

With Sergio Aguero’s departure already confirmed, a shake-up of major proportions is anticipated as Pep Guardiola looks to deliver the elusive Champions League crown to City.

The unhappiness in the dressing room, which extends beyond Sterling, Laporte and Jesus, is an issue that is difficult to avoid in a squad as strong as City’s as world class footballers are regularly left on the bench by Guardiola.

Guardiola is well aware that his selections can often irk those who have to settle for bit-part roles because of the quality of the first-team.

“That’s why they hate me, the players,” Guardiola joked earlier this month.

“When you have these alternatives, it’s so difficult to let all the players play.”

Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final will likely only serve to expedite the changes that Guardiola is eager to make at the Etihad, with a number of transfer targets already identified and well-publicised.

It’s reported that as many as five new signings could be completed by City in the transfer window and the recently-crowned Premier League champions aren’t expected to dip into the bargain bin either.

Spurs centre-forward Harry Kane is believed to be one of City’s top targets, as is Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and while both are said to be open to moves to the Etihad, neither would come cheap.

It’s difficult to predict the activity of top clubs in the transfer window but one thing’s for sure and that’s that significant change is expected at City.

