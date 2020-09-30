Man City accidentally “reveal” Kalidou Koulibaly signing during Ruben Dias announcement

Someone on the Manchester City content team will have received a talking-to this morning.

It was no secret that Man City were eager to add an elite-level centre-half to their ranks before the deadline and supporters got what they wanted when the club announced the signing of Ruben Dias on Tuesday.

City confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Benfica for the £65 million transfer of Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

In the announcement article on City’s official website, the club revealed that Ruben Dias would wear the No. 3 shirt at the Etihad Stadium but there was another aspect of the article that caught the eyes of quite a few fans.

At the bottom of the article were two features that led supporters to believe that City were planning to announce the signing of a different central defender as links were included to ‘Ask Kalidou Koulibaly a question’ and ‘Win a signed Kalidou Koulibaly shirt’.

It didn’t take long for the links to be removed but it definitely made City fans think as Napoli captain, Koulibaly, had been touted as Pep Guardiola’s top defensive target since the window opened in the summer.

Optimistic supporters believe that City might be in the process of signing Koulibaly to partner Dias while most believe that an article had been prepared to announce Koulibaly before the club turned its attentions to an alternative in the form of Dias.

It’s hoped that Dias will be the imposing defender who can fill the void left by former captain Vincent Kompany but Jamie Carragher is worried that if Dias fails to adapt quickly to Premier League life then it could spell the end for Guardiola’s time with City.

Carragher said: “These are all big money. They’re not small signings that you’re trying to improve coaching wise, you’re buying the ready made deal.

“I look at Dias coming in and there’s a lot at stake. I think if he’s not a huge success, I don’t think Manchester City can win the league.

“I don’t see Guardiola staying at City next season, certainly if they don’t win the league. If they win the league then he might sign a new contract.

“That is the big fear for me for Manchester City also, this Pep project. This is the guy replacing Kompany. But if this doesn’t work I think it’s possibly the end of the Pep project.”

