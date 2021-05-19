Luke Shaw helps Man United fan who was threatened for throwing scarf

Fair play to the Manchester United full-back.

Luke Shaw is enjoying a remarkable season for Man United and he further endeared himself to Red Devils supporters with his reaction to a fan who had thrown a scarf in his direction on Tuesday night.

United fan Shaun Logan is reported to have thrown a green and gold scarf in the direction of Shaw as he was taking a corner, with the left-back smiling off the gesture as supporters returned to Old Trafford for the Premier League clash with Fulham.

The supporter who owned up to throwing the green and gold scarf, a symbol of the recent protests against the Glazer family’s ownership of United, claims he was threatened with a three-year ban by stewards at the stadium.

“[Scarf] was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive,” he tweeted.

I understand completely, first match back at old Trafford , emotions are high. I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out 👍🏽 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 18, 2021

“Was told by stewards I’m facing a 3 year ban. All paid up for Gdansk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me.

“Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke Shaw laughed…”

Shaw was quick to respond to the fan’s concerns and vowed to do everything in his power to make sure that he would not be denied the opportunity to attend next week’s Europa League final against Villarreal.

“I understand completely, first match back at Old Trafford, emotions are high,” Shaw replied.

Luke Shaw taking a corner in front of me with a green and gold scarf behind him.

Powerful. pic.twitter.com/CLo4b6dHZQ — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) May 18, 2021

“I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out.”

The incident was addressed on Wednesday morning by Ian Stirling, United’s independent supporters liaison officer and a Manchester United Supporters Trust member, who insisted that the fan in question would be allowed to go to the final in Gdansk.

Stirling explained that the supporter had been punished for the act of throwing an object on to the Old Trafford playing surface but will not be denied the chance to see United vs. Villarreal next Wednesday.

“In the strictest technicality, a missile was thrown on the pitch,” Stirling told Sky Sports. “It’s a scarf, it’s not going to injure anyone.

“We’ve been able to assist this morning. Shaun was concerned he wouldn’t be able to go to the final in Gdansk. We’ve sorted that now, he’s going to be able to go and we will assist him all the way along in terms of the appeal process and we’re confident of a positive outcome.”

