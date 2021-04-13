Luke Shaw responds to Roberto Carlos comparisons and picks best left-back of all time

Luke Shaw’s revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been nothing short of remarkable.

It’s not that long ago that Jose Mourinho suggested that he was using his brain to guide Luke Shaw through a match when the full-back’s future at Manchester United looked to be non-existent.

Since Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford, however, Shaw looks a player reborn and he has been one of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers this term.

Shaw’s marauding runs forward this season have drawn comparisons with Brazil legend Roberto Carlos and the nickname ‘Shawberto Carlos’ has been bestowed on the English left-back by some United supporters.

“I’ll be honest I’ve seen some things on it on social media and sometimes in my group chats my mates send me some stuff and I just laugh about it!” Shaw told ManUtd.com when asked about the Carlos comparisons.

“I can’t be compared to him, he was unbelievable!

“I’m aware of it and it’s nice to be even mentioned alongside his name, but I just laugh about it!”

Many consider Carlos the greatest left-back of all time, with a World Cup and three Champions League titles to his name.

But Shaw took his inspiration from a different left-back when he was growing up and when asked who he believes is the best player of all time in his position, he was in little doubt when naming Ashley Cole.

Shaw explained: “I think, looking back at when I was growing up and my sort of era, and watching him a lot and basing my game a lot on him and what I wanted to be like as a player, then I would have to say Ashley Cole [was the best].

“I’ve always been a massive fan of him and thought, when I was growing up, he was one of the best left-backs at that time.

“For me, as an all-round full-back he was one of the best I’ve ever seen with attacking and defending, so I’d say Ashley Cole.”

