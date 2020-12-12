Luke Chadwick recalls how Roy Keane helped him amid cruel television taunts

Luke Chadwick has revealed how often he would consider writing to the BBC and ask them to stop mocking him as he opened up on the affect that cruel television taunts had on him.

Luke Chadwick’s appearance became a running punchline on BBC television programme They Think It’s All Over and the mockery caused a considerable amount of mental anguish for the now-former footballer who made his debut for Manchester United in 2000.

Chadwick never went on to become a superstar like so many of his then-United teammates did and his confidence hit rock bottom amid the insulting jokes made about him on a weekly basis which, when Chadwick originally revealed how badly they impacted him, resulted in an apology from Nick Hancock and Gary Lineker.

I was part of that show, therefore, I too would like to apologise to @luke_FFF for any hurt caused. https://t.co/RcP9TXMtZT — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 18, 2020

“I don’t want to blame anyone; I suppose in this day and age it wouldn’t happen,” Chadwick told talkSPORT. “t probably would happen on social media, but it wouldn’t happen on TV.

“I often thought to myself, ‘Should I say something to see if it would stop?’

“I don’t know how I would’ve gone about that, but I used to fantasise at home, thinking, ‘What if I wrote a letter to the BBC? Then maybe it would stop’.

“But because it was such a childish thing, the way I looked, I thought there was something wrong with me because it made me feel so bad.”

Chadwick was taken under Sir Alex Ferguson’s wing and while he spent the majority of his time on United’s books out on loan at other clubs, Chadwick remembers his time at Old Trafford fondly.

Now 40, Chadwick also recalled how he experienced both sides of Roy Keane – the fearsome captain who would demand the highest standards possible and the kind teammate who made sure Chadwick had a way to get to training.

“I came back from Antwerp and had my first sessions with the first team. Obviously, the standards weren’t quite as high!” Chadwick said.

“I gave the ball away and got the biggest telling off I’ve ever had from Keane – and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m not sure about this’.

“In the dressing room afterwards, Keane came up to me and told me why he did it. He said that’s what it’s going to be like here, and you need to deal with it.

“As well I that, I didn’t drive at the time, and he would come and pick me up. He would do anything he could to help the players, because he was in charge of the dressing room.

“He was the most amazing captain, who would do all he could to help you.

“We used to have small-sided games and we used to pray we weren’t on Keano’s team, because if you lost he wouldn’t speak to you for a week.”

