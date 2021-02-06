Ex-Man United midfielder went to great lengths to dupe Alex Ferguson about missed training

Luke Chadwick went above and beyond with his efforts to avoid Sir Alex Ferguson’s infamous hairdryer treatment after missing a training session in 2001.

Having developed an unhealthy obsession with reality television programme Big Brother, Luke Chadwick overslept one morning and didn’t make it to Manchester United’s training ground.

Unwilling to face the wrath of Alex Ferguson, Chadwick fabricated a story about his girlfriend injuring herself as the reason for his absence because he was terrified of how the Scot would have reacted to the truth.

The lie from Chadwick, who made 39 appearances for the Red Devils, ended up lasting three weeks as he even made his future wife wear strapping on her wrist when she drove him to training.

“I’ve got quite an addictive personality, and I got myself addicted to watching Big Brother,” Chadwick said on Under The Cosh, as transcribed by The Star.

“Big Brother 2 is on, I don’t know if anyone remembers this, Brian Dowling was the eventual winner.

“On E4, they used to have the live feed. I’ve somehow got myself into a routine of just watching it through the night. Most of the time all the contestants are asleep!

“What’s happened is I’m watching it until about 3 or 4 in the morning, I got in a bad place with Big Brother.

“My wife, girlfriend at the time, was working at the airport so she was working shifts.

“She come home and said ‘Luke what are you doing’?, and I said ‘what are you on about?’ It was 10.30, I should have been at training half hour ago and I’d just overslept.

“I phoned my mum up and said she’d have to phone up Carrington and say that Hayley, my missus, has had a fall and I’m up at the hospital.

“I thought it was all going to blow over but went in the next day, and unbelievably, the first person I see is the gaffer. He goes ‘how’s your girlfriend, is she alright?’ and I told him she fell on her wrist, but it’s not broken.

“I couldn’t drive at the time so my missus had to take me everywhere. So at games for the next three weeks I used to make her wear a tubigrip so we could stick to the story.

“It’s the most scared I’ve ever been!”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, luke chadwick, Manchester United