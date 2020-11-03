Luis Suarez booked for sneaking a peek at VAR monitor

Classic Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez was booked for the most Luis Suarez reason on Tuesday night, when his overeager attempts to catch a glimpse at the VAR monitor earned the Uruguayan forward a yellow card.

Suarez led the line for Atletico Madrid against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League but he was the first man in the book at the RZD Arena.

Less than 10 minutes after Jose Gimenez opened the scoring for the visitors, referee Benoit Bastien had a big decision to make when Atletico midfielder Hector Herrera was judged to have handled in the box.

Whilst consulting the pitchside VAR monitor to verify the penalty decision, the match official couldn’t help but notice the presence of Suarez over his shoulder.

Suarez got too close for comfort with his attempts at getting a look at the monitor and he was subsequently booked, as can be seen in the below clip from BT Sport.

Luis Suárez got booked for looking over the referee's shoulder at the monitor during a VAR decision. The most Luis Suárez thing ever 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJGEwJ2v7V — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

The penalty was awarded and Anton Miranchuk converted from the spot to make the score 1-1, which was how the match ultimately ended.

While not able to affect the scoreline on Tuesday night, Suarez has four goals in seven Atletico appearances since his move from Barcelona five weeks ago.

Suarez’s departure from Barcelona was slammed by close friend and now-former teammate Lionel Messi and Suarez is already making an impact for Atletico.

Manager Diego Simeone has credited Suarez with the recent form of young Atletico players like Angel Correa and Joao Felix.

“I believe that all this is generated from the presence of Suarez,” Simeone said on Monday.

“With the likes of [Diego] Costa and [Alvaro] Morata before him, they had a lot of other characteristics, but we have been looking for other qualities.

“Luis has needed more people close to him, close to where he can hurt the opposition, and that is the team’s goal.

“We had to adapt to play with [Radamel] Falcao, with Costa and now with Suarez.”

