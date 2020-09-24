Luis Suarez had Manchester United clause in contract

Luis Suarez wouldn’t have been able to move to Manchester United in the current transfer window even if he wanted to.

Luis Suarez is close to completing his move away from Barcelona after new manager Ronald Koeman made it clear via a brutal 60-second phone call that the Uruguayan forward wasn’t in his plans for the season ahead.

An agreement has been reached between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Suarez, with a medical scheduled before the weekend.

It’s a move that is sure to create headlines as Suarez will join forces with Diego Simeone and Diego Costa at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As the Suarez saga comes to an end at Barca, it’s emerged that the 33-year-old’s options were limited.

ESPN reports that an agreement between Barcelona and Suarez for his departure included a clause that would allow the striker to leave on the cheap as long as he parted ways with a percentage of the money owed to him in the final year of his contract.

🙌 @LuisSuarez9 🙌 La Liga 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆

Copa del Rey 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆

Spanish Super Cup 🏆 🏆

UEFA Champions League 🏆

FIFA Club World Cup 🏆

UEFA Super Cup 🏆 💙❤️ #9raciasLuis pic.twitter.com/lYeBZVYo19 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 24, 2020

That clause would only apply, however, if Suarez didn’t join certain clubs; including Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, among others.

Atletico weren’t named in the clause and Barcelona have agreed to let their third-highest goalscorer of all time leave, with a farewell event taking place today.

A statement from the Catalan club reads: “FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros in variables.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.”

